Gunmen kill 17 villagers in central Nigeria

Nigerian soldiers

Nigerian soldiers patrol in the town of Banki in northeastern Nigeria. About 17 villagers have been killed in Nigeria's Benue State by suspected Fulani herdsmen.  

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have killed 17 villagers in two separate attacks in central Nigeria's Benue state, officials said Monday, in the latest violence in the restive region.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. South Sudan offers bounty on gangs attacking Kenyan, Ugandan drivers

  2. JSC picks William Ouko as Supreme Court judge

  3. Diplomats seek to promote Portuguese language in Africa

  4. Uhuru, Raila final appeal to MPs on BBI Bill

  5. Nigerian presidency raises alarm over plot to overthrow Buhari

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.