One year in jail for insulting Cameroon President Paul Biya

President Paul Biya

In this file photo, Cameroon president Paul Biya waves as he leaves the Elysee Palace in Paris. Biya, 88, is Africa's oldest and second longest-serving leader.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

A court in Cameroon has sentenced three plantation workers to 12 months in jail for insulting Africa's oldest and second longest-serving president, Paul Biya, and members of his government.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi’s family: We won’t fight over wealth

  2. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  3. PRIME Tuju: How I survived a horrific road crash at Kijabe

  4. Mozambican militants behead 2 boys, says NGO

  5. PRIME Uhuru, Raila power plan

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.