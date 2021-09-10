Nigerian troops arrest high-profile Boko Haram member

Nigerian soldiers

A handout photo released by the Nigerian Army shows Nigerian soldiers in Goniri on March 16, 2015. 

Photo credit: Nigerian Army
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Nigerian army on Friday said a high-profile member of the Boko Haram terrorist group was arrested during a raid.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.