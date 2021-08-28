Nigerian gunmen free scores abducted from schools this year

Schoolchildren kidnapped from an Islamic seminary three months ago walk from a van as they are reunited with their parents in Minna on August 27, 2021 after their gunmen captors freed them from forest hideouts. 

Photo credit: John Okunyomih | AFP

By  AFP

Nigerian gunmen have freed scores of students abducted from three schools in the northwest this year, officials said Friday, following a burst of sudden releases.

