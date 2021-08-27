Nigerian gunmen free dozens of kidnapped seminary pupils

Bethel Baptist High School

Six of the pupils died in captivity and a further 15 escaped in June, according to school officials.

Photo credit: Kula Sulaimon | AFP

By  AFP

Nigerian gunmen have freed the remaining pupils from more than 100 kidnapped from an Islamic seminary in northwestern Niger State nearly three months ago, the school's head teacher said on Thursday.

