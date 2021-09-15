Nigerian fugitive Nnamdi Kanu
Courtesy

Africa

Prime

Revealed: Nigerian separatist Nnamdi Kanu lived in Kilimani before arrest, says family

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

Nigerian-born separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu had been in Kenya on a tourist visa for more than a month when authorities allegedly deported him to Lagos in June, his family has claimed in court papers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.