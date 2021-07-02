Nnamdi Kanu
AFP

Kenya denies arrest, deportation of Nigerian separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nigerian authorities had indicated they seized the activist in London before extraditing him to Nigeria.
  • British High Commission in Nigeria has denied the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was arrested or extradited from the UK.

The Kenya government has dismissed claims that it is linked to the arrest and eventual extradition of separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu back to Nigeria, saying it could not ascertain whether the act took place in Kenya.

