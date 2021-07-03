Capture of Nnamdi Kanu: Kenyan envoy speaks

Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu (centre), the head of the Indigenous People of Biafra movement, has been charged with several offences including terrorism-related ones.

Photo credit: AFP
By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Kenya High Commissioner to Nigeria Wilfred Machage has denied allegations that his country had a hand in the arrest and deportation of Nigerian fugitive secessionist Nnamdi Kanu.

