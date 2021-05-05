Nigerian presidency raises alarm over plot to overthrow Buhari

Muhammadu Buhari

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. 

Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon | AFP
By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

  • The Presidency has warned that it will decisively deal with any group that does anything to undermine the government.
  • Mr Adesina explained that "unimpeachable evidence" indicated that the disruptive elements were recruiting leaders of some ethnic groups and politicians around the country to create tensions. 

Nigeria's presidency says it has discovered plans by some opposition, religious and political leaders to sponsor a vote of no confidence in order to overthrow President Muhammadu Buhari. 

