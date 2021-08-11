Nigeria to lift Twitter ban after talks

Abuja

Nigeria has announced that it will soon lift its ban on Twitter following talks with the US-based social media giant.

This was announced by Information Minister Lai Mohammed said on Wednesday.

The news comes about two months after the West African country banned the site in a huff after it deleted a post published on President Muhammadu Buhari's account.

At the time, the microblogging site said the head of state had breached the platform’s rules.

PRESS RELEASE



FG Suspends @Twitter Operations in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/7z5BQ0Mi3U — Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) June 4, 2021

President Buhari had tweeted something relating to the 1967-70 civil war, saying: "Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand."

The Tweet was mostly perceived as a threat to punish violent secessionists operating in the country.

At the time, Twitter said it was investigating the “deeply concerning” suspension by the Nigerian government, and that it had also deleted inciteful tweets posted by secessionist leader, Mr Nnamdi Kanu, who was recently captured by the state.

The ban was followed by widespread condemnation by Nigerians and from across the world. But some, like former US President Donald Trump, praised the Nigerian government and President Buhari for banning Twitter.