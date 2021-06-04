Nigeria suspends Twitter operations 'indefinitely'

The Federal Government of Nigeria has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of the microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in the country.

The ban comes just two days after the platform removed President Muhammadu Buhari’s tweet for breaching the platform’s rules.

President Buhari had tweeted in relation to the 1967-70 civil war saying, "Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand"

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, citing the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence.