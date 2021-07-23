Nigeria gets fighter jets from US for anti-terror campaign

Super Tucano fighter jets plane

Three Super Tucano jets. 

Photo credit: File | EMBRAER | AFP
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Abuja. Nigeria has taken delivery of six of 12 fighter jets, type A-29 Super Tucano, supplied by the United States government.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.