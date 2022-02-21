Nigeria airstrikes kill top terror commanders, 21 fighters

The air offensive was carried out under the command of Operation Hadin Kai, the codename for its operation against Boko Haram.  

Photo credit: File
logo

By  Mohammed Momoh

West Africa Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Nigeria’s military has confirmed killing of top commanders and 21 fighters of Islamic State for West African Province (Iswap) in the axis of Lake Chad.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.