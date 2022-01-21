Nigeria jihadists kidnap 20 children: residents

Nigeria

Nigerian military trucks in Kagara where gunmen kidnapped dozens of students and college staff on February 18, 2021. Kidnappers have released 53 people, including women and children, whom they had seized on a bus in Nigeria.

Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon | AFP

By  AFP

Jihadists killed two people and kidnapped 20 children in Nigeria's Borno state, where Islamist militants are waging a more than decade-long insurgency, a community leader and two residents said Friday.

