Nigeria investigates claim air strike killed civilians

F-15E Strike Eagles. The air force did not confirm or deny the alleged death toll.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

Nigeria's air force said Thursday it was investigating reports that civilians were 'erroneously killed' in air strikes on Boko Haram jihadists in northern Yobe state.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.