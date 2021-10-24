Namibia halts use of Sputnik jabs after South Africa HIV fears

Sputnik V Vaccine Russia

A health worker holds a package containing five doses of the Sputnik V vaccine. 

Photo credit: Juan Mabromata | AFP

By  AFP

Namibia has discontinued the use of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine following concerns raised by neighbouring South Africa, the health ministry said on Saturday.

