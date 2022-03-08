Museveni's son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, retires from army

Lt-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

Ugandan Commander of Land Forces, Lt-Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

  • Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba is son to Uganda's 36-year president, Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni.

The Uganda People's Defence Force's (UPDF) Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on Tuesday announced that he is retiring from the army after more than two decades of service. 

