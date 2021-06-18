Mozambique prisoners forced into prostitution, study reveals

Prison guards at Ndlavela Women's Prison in Mozambique have been accused of forcing inmates into prostitution.

By Arnaldo Vieira

Prison guards have been accused of forcing inmates at the Women's Prison in Ndlavela, Maputo Province, into prostitution, The Public and Integrity Centre, a Mozambican Non-Governmental Organisation has said.

