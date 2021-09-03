Cabo Delgado
Why Mozambique may have to rebuild northern region from scratch

By  Arnaldo Vieira

The greatest concern in Mozambique’s northern Cabo Delgado province, which has been hit by a bloody and violent insurgency for over three years now, has mostly been about the lives lost and people displaced.

