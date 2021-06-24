SADC to send troops to Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado

Cabo Delgado

A man carries a mattress as he arrives at Paquitequete beach in Pemba from northern Mozambique on May 22, 2021 after fleeing from violence wreaked by Islamist insurgents. SADC on June 23, 2021 endorsed a plan to send a regional force to the Cabo Delgado province, the hotspot of the escalating terrorist attacks.

Photo credit: John Wessels | AFP

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Southern African countries on Wednesday approved the deployment of troops to help fight an Islamic State-linked insurgency in northern Mozambique.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Egyptian women fight to protect fragile rights

  2. Covid-19 hits Ugandan parliament hard

  3. DP Ruto nets Uhuru's key foot soldiers

  4. PRIME Why lawyers are pushing for return to manual land transfers

  5. ODM warms up to Kalonzo, Mudavadi

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.