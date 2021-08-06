Lobby urges Mozambique to evacuate civilians from war-torn region

An internally sisplaced Mozambican, who fled clashes between the Mozambican Army and Mozambican National Resistance forces (RENAMO), sits next to a tent in an internal displacement camp on December 12, 2016 in Vanduzi in the Manica Province, Mozambique. 

Photo credit: John Wessels| AFP

By  Arnaldo Vieira

An international lobby group on Friday urged the Mozambican government to help civilians trapped by fighting in Cabo Delgado Province to move to safer areas.

