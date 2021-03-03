More than 25 priests, 60 nuns dead in 60 days, says Tanzanian clergy

Worshipers in prayer during Palm Sunday service at Full Gospel Bible Fellowship church in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on April 5, 2020.

Photo credit: Ericky Boniface | AFP
By  The Citizen

What you need to know:

  • This comes amid reports that death has robbed the country of at least 10 prominent persons.

Dar es Salaam. The General Secretary of the Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC), Father Charles Kitima, has on Wednesday announced that more than 25 priests, 60 nuns and two elders of the laity died within two months of various causes including respiratory issues.

