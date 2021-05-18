Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

More than 10,000 flee jihadist attacks in Niger

Niger

Soldiers patrol in the streets of Niamey on March 19, 2016.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

More than 10,000 people have fled their homes in the west of Niger over the past two days, a UN agency said Monday, with local officials blaming jihadist attacks.

