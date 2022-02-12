Madagascar cyclone toll rises to 120

cyclone

 Children play on fallen trees following the passage of cyclone Batsirai that completely obstructed the RN25 leading to Mananjary, on 8 February 2022 in Antsenavola.

Photo credit: Rijasolo | AFP

By  AFP

  Antananarivo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.