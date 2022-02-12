Madagascar cyclone toll rises to 120

Antananarivo

Madagascar's death toll from Tropical Cyclone Batsirai rose to 120 Friday, with most of the fatalities from a single district where it levelled homes.

The national disaster management agency BNGRC said the majority had died in Ikongo district, near the east coast of the Indian Ocean island.

About 125,000 people have been affected after Batsirai struck last weekend, the agency said in an updated fact sheet.

Aid agencies are worried about ensuring clean drinking water, and have begun setting up purification systems. Water-borne diseases pose a major health risk after tropical storms.