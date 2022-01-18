Ten killed by floods in Madagascar capital

A rickshaw passes though a flooded street after Cyclone Ivan hit in Toamasina, February 19, 2008. 

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

At least 10 people have died in flash floods triggered by torrential rain that battered Madagascar's capital Antananarivo overnight, an interior ministry official said on Tuesday.

