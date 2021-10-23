Liberian teen becomes hero for finding and returning $50,000

Liberian boy who collected and returned $ 50,000 named “integrity ambassador”.

Photo credit: Pool

By  AFP

A Liberian teen who found $50,000 but returned the money to its owner has been named an "integrity ambassador" in the West African nation and rewarded with a monthly salary. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.