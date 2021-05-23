Landslides triggered by heavy downpour kill 3 in western Uganda

Kampala,

Landslides triggered by a heavy downpour on Sunday killed three people and left a child injured in the western Ugandan district of Kasese, a humanitarian relief agency said here.

Irene Nakasiita, spokesperson for the Uganda Red Cross Society said in a statement that two children were killed and another injured after a landslide partially destroyed a family house at Katulu village. The injured child has been referred to Kilembe Hospital.

The spokesperson said a body of a 60-year-old woman was recovered at Katiri, along River Nyamwamba after it was carried out by running water from senior quarters in Kasese town.

"Red Cross action teams (have been) deployed to support the police in responding to this disaster," said Nakasiita.

According to Uganda's weather department, several parts of the east African country, especially western and eastern regions, continue to experience normal to above normal rainfall, with destructive effects.