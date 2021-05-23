Landslides triggered by heavy downpour kill 3 in western Uganda

River Nyamwamba in Uganda

Sand and rocks at a section where River Nyamwamba burst its banks after flowing from the Rwenzori Mountain in Kasese, Uganda.
 

Photo credit: File | Morgan Mbabazi

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Kampala,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Qatar offers backing to Libya unity government

  2. China steps up support for Africa’s pandemic recovery

  3. Residents return home as lava flow from Nyiragongo stops

  4. Kenya reports 324 new Covid cases, over 953,000 vaccinations

  5. Uhuru to grace national prayer meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.