Four killed in Kibera as flash floods hit Kenya's biggest slum

Four people were killed on Thursday night when flash floods swept through Kenya's largest slum Kibera located in the capital city of Nairobi, following a heavy downpour, local media reported on Friday.

Residents said the four were drowned as they attempted to cross a bridge over a swollen river that cuts through the Kibera slum, reported local daily The Star.

Augustine Nthumbi, Nairobi police commander, said the search for the bodies of the flood victims had been intensified, adding that other informal settlements in Nairobi were at risk of storm waters during the ongoing heavy rainfall that are expected to subside this weekend.

Kenya's quest to realise climate resilient growth is facing headwinds as widespread flooding experienced in the March-May season of long rains is damaging livelihoods and vital ecosystems in the country.

A number of civilians have lost their lives and property of unknown value destroyed in the recent past as storm water swept across lowlands and densely-populated urban slums.

The heavy rains that pounded the capital Thursday night caused flooding in parts including informal settlements, marooning local residents and worsening the risk of disease outbreaks.

And in western Kenyan lowlands and the coast region in the past week, massive flooding that accompanied torrential rains has displaced hundreds of families, destroying farms, roads and critical amenities such as schools.

Heavy downpour causes flooding in various parts of Nairobi

Weatherman's report

The Kenya Metrological Department said Friday that the heavy rains are expected to subside this weekend, but due to already saturated soils, it is likely to trigger landslides in hilly parts of the country.

The weathermen said that light showers could become a regular phenomenon in many parts of the country until the end of May, hence signaling improved agricultural productivity.

Residents of Katwekera in Kibera slum, Nairobi, search for property to salvage after a night of heavy rains that destroyed their homes, May 14, 2021. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Cyrus Oguna, spokesman for the Government of Kenya, said at a briefing early this week that the state was working on a long-term plan to help communities cope with recurrent floods.

"In the interim, we will be providing humanitarian assistance to flood victims in different parts of the country. These assistance include food, life-saving medicine and shelter," said Mr Oguna.

He also said the government had prioritised early warning, renovation of urban drainage infrastructure and tree planting to cushion local communities from negative impacts of flooding.

Climate resilience

Kenya has been experiencing widespread flooding in the past several years during rainy seasons worsened by human encroachment on natural buffers like forests, wetlands and mangrove swamps.

The recurrent floods, that are also linked to climate change and unplanned settlements in urban areas, have jeopardised the country's ability to realize low-carbon development.

Keriako Tobiko, the cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, said that Kenya's ability to tame climatic shocks including severe droughts and floods, is key to boosting green and inclusive growth.

"We aspire to attain green growth through strengthening the capacity of communities to withstand negative impacts of climate change," Tobiko said at a virtual Kenya-European Union green diplomacy conference held Tuesday.

He said the government will increase funding, promote uptake of clean technologies and regeneration of ecosystems to boost resilience of communities amid climatic stresses.

A busted sewer at Lindi in Kibera sum, Nairobi, as pictured on May 14, 2021, one of the devastating effects of heavy rains the previous night. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Mr Tobiko said that some climate change adaptation projects under implementation including construction of large dams, restoration of degraded landscapes and household-based water harvesting initiatives, are aimed at containing floods.

He said that Kenya is leveraging on domestic resource mobilization, partnership and technology adoption to realise climate resilient and sustainable growth as part of the pandemic recovery.

Chris Kiptoo, the principal secretary in the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, said the government is focusing on community-led interventions to minimize the impact of flooding, drought and habitat loss on livelihoods.