Four killed in Kibera as flash floods hit Kenya's biggest slum

A section of Kibera slum, Nairobi County, where houses were destroyed and residents rendered homeless after heavy rains, as pictured on May 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

What you need to know:

  • The heavy rains that pounded the capital Thursday night caused flooding in parts including informal settlements, marooning local residents and worsening the risk of disease outbreaks.

Four people were killed on Thursday night when flash floods swept through Kenya's largest slum Kibera located in the capital city of Nairobi, following a heavy downpour, local media reported on Friday.

