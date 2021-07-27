Koffi Olomide joins new political party

Koffi Olomide

Rhumba maestro Koffi Olomide.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
Patrick Ilunga

By  Patrick Ilunga

Correspondent in Kinshasa

Nation Media Group

Koffi Olomide has become a member of the Alliance des Forces democratiques du Congo (AFDC) political party.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.