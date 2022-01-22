Kenya's envoy to Uganda Kiema Kilonzo 'quits' amid trade rows

Kiema Kilonzo

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda Kiema Kilonzo.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

Kenya’s High Commissioner to Uganda Kiema Kilonzo has quit his office for a political contest even as both countries trail on resolving incessant trade tiffs.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.