Kampala mayor collapses during Archbishop Lwanga’s mass

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago was on Monday evacuated from Lubaga Cathedral where the requiem mass for Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, was underway after he became unwell.

Mr Lukwago, who was seated in the area reserved for VIPs, was helped out of the church by two men and evacuated through the door linking to the priest’s residence after his sugar levels dropped, according to a source close to him.

The Kampala Lord Mayor Eriasi Lukwago being given water after he was helped out of Lubaga Cathedral where the Late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga's requiem mass was underway on April 5, 2021. Photo credit: Stephen Otage | Nation Media Group

Last year, Mr Lukwago was admitted to Nairobi hospital after being diagnosed with acute anaphylaxis, an allergic reaction to some foods, insects, stings and medicine.

This condition causes the immune system to overreact to the allergen by releasing chemicals that cause one's body to go into shock, experience a drop in blood pressure and blockage in breath.