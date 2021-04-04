Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Lwanga found dead in his room

  • During a sermon on Good Friday in April 2018, Dr Lwanga revealed that his life had been threatened by an anonymous caller who claimed the State had received information linking him to a plot to overthrow the government.

The Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Kampala, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, has died, the Catholic Church has said.  

