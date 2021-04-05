Mozambique army says 'significant' number of militants killed in Palma battle

Mozambique soldiers

Mozambican soldiers are seen leaving the tarmac of the airport in Pemba on March 31, 2021. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • More than 11,000 civilians are known to have fled Palma in recent days, according to the UN.

Maputo,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Family agonises kin's mysterious death in Iraq

  2. Tanzania to continue with steam therapy

  3. PRIME Why Church in Kenya is breathing fire

  4. Somali leaders fail to agree on agenda for elections meeting

  5. Christians mark low-key Easter

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.