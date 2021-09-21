Johannesburg loses second mayor in two months

Jolidee Matongo Johannesburg's mayor

Jolidee Matongo, Johannesburg's mayor, died following a road crash.

Photo credit: Courtesy | Johannesburg city website

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Jolidee Matongo has become the second Mayor of Johannesburg to die in office within the space of two months.

