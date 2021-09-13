S. Africa struggles to contain Covid despite elaborate plans

South Africa Covid-19

A nurse in South Africa gets a temperature check before receiving a dose of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. The country is still struggling to contain Covid-19.

Photo credit: Mlungisi Mbele | AFP

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

When the AstraZeneca vaccine was delivered at the end of January 2021, South Africa distinguished itself as one of the first African countries to roll out an immunisation programme against Covid-19.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.