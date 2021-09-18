It’s time for a bold new plan to end the vaccine injustice

Johnson & Johnson vaccine

A nurse administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. There are about 100, 000 Kenyans who got the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, but are yet to return for the second to complete the regimen.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Strive Masiyiwa  &  Gordon Brown

Today African leaders are calling for a special vaccines summit at the time of the United Nations General Assembly.

