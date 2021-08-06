Jacob Zuma hospitalised for 'medical observation'

Jacob Zuma

Former South African president Jacob Zuma sits in the dock of the High Court of Pietermaritzburg.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • He is due to appear in person in court next week when his corruption trial resumes. 

Former South Africa President Jacob Zuma, who is currently serving a 15-month prison sentence, has been hospitalised.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.