Jailed Jacob Zuma's graft case to resume in open court

Former South African president Jacob Zuma

Former South African president Jacob Zuma sits in the dock of the High Court of Pietermaritzburg on July 27, 2018 for his hearing over 16 corruption charges. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

South African ex-president Jacob Zuma will be let out of jail next week to attend a long-running corruption case in person rather than by video link, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.