Ramaphosa to testify against Zuma in state capture probe

President Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a speech in Cape Town on May 6, 2021. 

Photo credit: Rodger Bosch | AFP

By  Peter Dube

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The President will also testify in his capacity as the current leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and on matters relating to his tenure as the party’s second in command under Zuma.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to testify against his former boss Jacob Zuma when he returns to the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on August 11 and 12.

