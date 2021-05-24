Jacob Oulanyah voted Speaker of Uganda's 11th Parliament

By  Daily Monitor

  • President Yoweri Museveni attended the first sitting which was chaired by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo.

Ugandan MP Jacob Oulanyah (Omoro County) is set to become the next Speaker of the 11th Parliament after he was declared winner of elections that took place during the first sitting on Monday.

