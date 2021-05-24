Uganda, DRC open liaison office in Beni

President Felix Tshisekedi Yoweri Museveni uganda drc

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at State House in Entebbe, Uganda, in 2019. 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Xinhua

Xinhua News Agency

Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have opened a military liaison and intelligence sharing center in the eastern DRC town of Beni, a military spokesperson said on Sunday.

