Israel's AU observer member status 'unjust', says South Africa

South Africa has described as “unjust, unwarranted and inexplicable” the African Union’s (AU) decision to grant Israel observer member status.

It becomes the latest country to reject the rights bestowed on Israel by the continental body as Namibia recently expressed objections.

Israel has been regarded as an occupying power over Palestine against “international obligations and relevant UN resolutions”, the country said.

“The government of South Africa is appalled at the unjust and unwarranted decision of the AU Commission to grant Israel observer status in the African Union,” South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco said) said in a statement.

“The African Union Commission has taken this decision unilaterally, without consultations with its members. The decision to grant Israel observer status is even more shocking in a year in which the oppressed people of Palestine were hounded by destructive bombardments and continued illegal settlements of the land.

“The African Union strenuously objected to the deaths of Palestinians and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. The decision by the AU Commission in this context is inexplicable.”

South Africa’s diplomatic relations with Israel started in 1949 and included military collaborations but the cooperation soured after the end of apartheid.

Although former President Nelson Mandela tried to mend diplomatic ties with Israel, the relations never flourished.