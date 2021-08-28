Islamic State-linked militants kill 19 civilians in DR Congo

Beni torched houses

Burnt down houses in the village of Manzalaho near Beni on February 18, 2020. Nineteen civilians in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo were burned and hacked to death on Friday by Ugandan Islamist rebels.

Photo credit: Alexis Huguet | AFP

By  AFP

Nineteen civilians in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo were burned and hacked to death on Friday by Ugandan Islamist rebels, a local official said on Saturday.

