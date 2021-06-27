Two injured after bomb explodes in a church in eastern DR Congo

DR Congo insecurity

DRC soldier takes part in a foot patrol in the village of Manzalaho near Beni. A homemade bomb exploded inside a Catholic church in the city of Beni in the DRC's conflict-plagued east on June 27, 2021, injuring two people.

Photo credit: Alexis Huguet | AFP

By  AFP

Beni

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Northern Collector Tunnel 'complete', save for Sh3.5 billion debt

  2. I will never betray Uhuru, vows Muthomi Njuki

  3. Kenya reports 204 more Covid-19 cases

  4. 18 Al-Shabaab militants executed in Somalia

  5. Nigeria accidentally discovers more gas

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.