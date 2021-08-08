Journalist murdered in eastern DR Congo

A Democratic Republic of Congo's Police Officer patrols in Kinshasa, on December 20, 2018. Heritier Magayane, a journalist for DR Congo’s national broadcaster, has been murdered.

A journalist for DR Congo’s national broadcaster had his throat slit in North Kivu in the country’s east where massacres and clashes involving armed groups have prevailed for years.

