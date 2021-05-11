IMF announces financing plan aimed at Sudan debt relief

imf loan

The IMF has approved a financing plan to cover its share of debt relief to Sudan.  

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

The IMF executive board on Monday approved a financing plan "to cover its share of debt relief to Sudan," Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva announced.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Court revokes nomination of Dorothy Jemator to IEBC panel

  2. Covid-19: Kenya records 334 new cases, 18 deaths

  3. DRC President brushes off criticism over generals

  4. Ugandan court bans exams on Muslim holidays

  5. Uhuru, UK PM Johnson in virtual meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.