Hakainde Hichilema takes the reins as 7th Zambian president

Hakainde Hichilema

Hakainde Hichilema is sworn in as the 7th president of Zambia on August 24, 2021 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Michael Chawe

Correspondent in Lusaka, Zambia

Nation Media Group

Lusaka

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.