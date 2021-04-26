Gunmen shoot, injure Catholic bishop in South Sudan

Catholic bishop

Mr Christian Carlassare, the Catholic bishop, who was attacked in South Sudan on April 25, 2021..

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Garang A. Malak

South Sudan Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Juba,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenyan woman and child stuck in India

  2. Obesity: Don’t kill yourself just to overcome this weighty issue

  3. Uhuru names panel to pick IEBC team

  4. Somalia in ‘danger zone’ as cracks appear in army

  5. Ex-Chad PM to head transitional government

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.