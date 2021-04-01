Two Kenyan drivers killed, two others missing in S.Sudan highway attack

Cargo trucks

In this file picture cargo trucks await clearance at Malaba border. Two Kenyan drivers have been killed in South Sudan. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Two Kenyan drivers were yesterday killed and another two went missing after their trucks were ambushed along the Juba-Nimule highway in South Sudan.

