Gunmen kidnap judge in Nigeria

Abuja. Police have confirmed the abduction of a Sharia court judge, Mr Hussaini Samaila, in Katsina State, northwestern Nigeria.

The 59-year-old judge was kidnapped by gunmen on Tuesday afternoon at Safana Local Government Area.

However, since news of the daring abduction broke, State security authorities have taken to turning the spotlight on the kidnap victim. They are now questioning what he was doing in a court that had been sealed off amid growing insecurity.

The police are also raising queries over why the court was operational at a time when all courts across the country were on strike as directed by their national union.

"What was he doing in the court?" Public Relations Officer of Katsina State Police Command, Mr Gambo Isah, wondered.

He also explained that the judge did not inform the police or request their protection while going to the village.

"The court has already been relocated from the village to Safana due to security challenges. Nobody was aware of his visit to the court, more so when there is an ongoing strike by judicial workers," he added.

Residents reported that the gunmen raided the court premises located at Bauren Zakat village and whisked him away.

The country's judicial workers downed their tools and shut all courts in a strike declared since April 6, 2021 to demand for financial autonomy of the Judiciary as an arm of government.

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) closed all courts in Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said it supports the industrial action.

Bandits have continued to terrorise parts of the country, with abduction for ransom becoming more common in the Northwest, particularly in Katsina which is the home State of President Muhammadu Buhari.